OK, boomer: A ‘Bachelor’ for seniors is on its way

OK, boomer. The Bachelor franchise is adding another version of the show but this time it is casting for “seniors looking for love.”

The surprise announcement was revealed during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

The casting call asked for people 65 and over to apply to take part in the new series.

A producer shared more information on Instagram.

“Now casting a new show! If you know anyone who is 65+ and looking for love please pass this on! We would love to hear from them. #nowcasting,” the post read.

The casting flyer asks, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?”

“The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” it reads. “If you are ready for a committed relationship apply today at SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.”

The application for the senior dating show asks for details like name, date of birth, hair colour, weight, if you’ve been married before and why are you no longer together, if you have any tattoos and if yes, what are they? It also asks where they are located on your body.

To be eligible to be selected and participate in the “Untitled Bachelor Senior Dating Show,” applicants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec).

Fans of the Bachelor franchise took to Twitter after the news was shared.

SENIOR CITIZEN BACHELOR GET ON MY TELEVISION!!!!!!!!!!

#THEBACHELOR pic.twitter.com/4IWwsbUBu1 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) February 25, 2020

Me about to secretly sign my grandpa up for the Bachelor for Seniors #TheBachlor pic.twitter.com/cUMDEluSUu — katherine tammaro (@_kattammaro) February 25, 2020

If this Bachelor seniors-only spin-off isn’t called “The Boomer” then what are we even doing here? — Brent Wagner (@brentwagner22) February 25, 2020

how these seniors gonna feel when they get their own show #bachelor #seniors pic.twitter.com/vzUCVo2g2F — Julianna (@french_fry_phil) February 25, 2020

When a Bachelor ad hits you with you the “know any eligible seniors?” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oqEUCEBZMs — Melissa (@mels452) February 25, 2020

The #Bachelor put out a casting call for Seniors looking for love and I. Am. Here. For. It. 👵🏻 pic.twitter.com/FsJGWlz2Ip — Kelsey Owsley (@MotherofDog) February 25, 2020

BACHELOR IS GOING TO DO A SENIORS VERSION??????!!!!!!!!! #TheBachelor — scottkilgrim (@scottkilgrim) February 25, 2020

The Bachelor is currently airing Season 24.