Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

OK, boomer: A ‘Bachelor’ for seniors is on its way

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 12:13 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 12:39 pm
'The Bachelor' franchise is casting a new version of the show.
'The Bachelor' franchise is casting a new version of the show. ABC/City TV/Screengrab

OK, boomer. The Bachelor franchise is adding another version of the show but this time it is casting for “seniors looking for love.”

The surprise announcement was revealed during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

‘The Bachelor’ casting seniors looking for love for new edition of show
‘The Bachelor’ casting seniors looking for love for new edition of show

The casting call asked for people 65 and over to apply to take part in the new series.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ fans unimpressed with last-minute ‘surprise’ in premiere

A producer shared more information on Instagram.

“Now casting a new show! If you know anyone who is 65+ and looking for love please pass this on! We would love to hear from them. #nowcasting,” the post read.

The casting flyer asks, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?”

Story continues below advertisement

“The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” it reads. “If you are ready for a committed relationship apply today at SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.”

The application for the senior dating show asks for details like name, date of birth, hair colour, weight, if you’ve been married before and why are you no longer together, if you have any tattoos and if yes, what are they? It also asks where they are located on your body.

To be eligible to be selected and participate in the “Untitled Bachelor Senior Dating Show,” applicants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec).

READ MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ star Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence, robbery

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the Bachelor franchise took to Twitter after the news was shared.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Bachelor is currently airing Season 24.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
The Bachelorthe bachelor 2020bachelor abcbachelor for seniorsbachelor seniors castingbachelor seniors casting callseniors bachelor castingseniors bachelor detailsthe bachelor for seniorsthe bachelor for seniors details
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.