‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Clare Crawley’s love

Clare Crawley is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.
Crawley, 38, was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor before heading to Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 1 and 2.
She did find love when she went on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.
Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in February 2018 but they split up almost a month later.
“I’m so excited,” Crawley said of being cast as the next star. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth in the last couple of years. And my goal has always been to find happiness — and love.”
Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.
Karl S., 33 from Miami
Nick E., 25 from Nashville
Noah E., 25 from Long Beach, Calif.
Mike T., 38 from Calgary
Miles G., 27 from Shreveport, La.
Dale M., 31 from New York City
Anthony W., 27 from Huntington Beach, Calif.
JP C., 25 from Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Ed W., 26 from Miami
Bennett M., 27 from Orlando, Fla.
Jay S., 29 from Oakland Park, Fla.
Ellis M., 28 from Dallas
Cameron D., 28 from Newport Beach, Calif.
Bret E., 42 from Provo, Utah
Ivan H., 28 from Dallas
Austin B., 28 from Cut Off, La.
Demar J., 26 from Scottsdale, Ariz.
Josh E., 31 from Minneapolis
Jordan C., 26 from New York City
Matt J., 28 from New York City
Blake M., 30 from Phoenix
Matt G., 26 from Jupiter, Fla.
Aaron G., 33 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Blake M., 29 from Hamilton
Jake M., 25 from Lafayette, Colo.
Greg G., 26 from Edison, N.J.
Chris C., 27 from Salt Lake City
Alex B., 28 from Dallas
James C., 23 from Chicago
Grant L., 25 from Boston
Tyler C., 27 from Morgantown, W.Va.
Yosef A., 30 from Daphne, Ala.
Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 18.
