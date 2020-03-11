‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Clare Crawley’s love

Send this page to someone via email

Clare Crawley is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.

Crawley, 38, was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor before heading to Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 1 and 2.

She did find love when she went on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in February 2018 but they split up almost a month later.

“I’m so excited,” Crawley said of being cast as the next star. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth in the last couple of years. And my goal has always been to find happiness — and love.”

Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.

Story continues below advertisement

Karl S., 33 from Miami

ABC

Nick E., 25 from Nashville

ABC

Noah E., 25 from Long Beach, Calif.

ABC

Mike T., 38 from Calgary

ABC

Miles G., 27 from Shreveport, La.

ABC

Dale M., 31 from New York City

ABC

Anthony W., 27 from Huntington Beach, Calif.

ABC

JP C., 25 from Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

ABC

Ed W., 26 from Miami

ABC

Bennett M., 27 from Orlando, Fla.

ABC

Jay S., 29 from Oakland Park, Fla.

ABC

Ellis M., 28 from Dallas

ABC

Cameron D., 28 from Newport Beach, Calif.

ABC

Bret E., 42 from Provo, Utah

ABC

Ivan H., 28 from Dallas

ABC

Austin B., 28 from Cut Off, La.

ABC

Demar J., 26 from Scottsdale, Ariz.

ABC

Josh E., 31 from Minneapolis

ABC

Jordan C., 26 from New York City

ABC

Matt J., 28 from New York City

ABC

Blake M., 30 from Phoenix

ABC

Matt G., 26 from Jupiter, Fla.

ABC

Aaron G., 33 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

ABC

Blake M., 29 from Hamilton

ABC

Jake M., 25 from Lafayette, Colo.

ABC

Greg G., 26 from Edison, N.J.

ABC

Chris C., 27 from Salt Lake City

ABC

Alex B., 28 from Dallas

ABC

James C., 23 from Chicago

ABC

Grant L., 25 from Boston

ABC

Tyler C., 27 from Morgantown, W.Va.

ABC

Yosef A., 30 from Daphne, Ala.

ABC

Story continues below advertisement

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 18.