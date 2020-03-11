Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘The Bachelorette’ cast: Meet the 30 men vying for Clare Crawley’s love

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 2:23 pm
Clare Crawley is the next 'Bachelorette.'.
Clare Crawley is the next 'Bachelorette.'. ABC

Clare Crawley is getting another shot at love when The Bachelorette returns.

Crawley, 38, was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor before heading to Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 1 and 2.

She did find love when she went on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

READ MORE: New ‘Bachelorette’ revealed — 38-year-old Clare Crawley looking for love

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in February 2018 but they split up almost a month later.

“I’m so excited,” Crawley said of being cast as the next star. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth in the last couple of years. And my goal has always been to find happiness — and love.”

Take a look at the 30 men who will be competing for Brown’s heart below.

Story continues below advertisement

Karl S., 33 from Miami

ABC
ABC

Nick E., 25 from Nashville

ABC
ABC

Noah E., 25 from Long Beach, Calif.

ABC
ABC

Mike T., 38 from Calgary

ABC
ABC

Miles G., 27 from Shreveport, La.

ABC
ABC

Dale M., 31 from New York City

ABC
ABC

Anthony W., 27 from Huntington Beach, Calif.

ABC
ABC

JP C., 25 from Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

ABC
ABC

Ed W., 26 from Miami

ABC
ABC

Bennett M., 27 from Orlando, Fla.

ABC
ABC

Jay S., 29 from Oakland Park, Fla.

ABC
ABC

Ellis M., 28 from Dallas

ABC
ABC

Cameron D., 28 from Newport Beach, Calif.

ABC
ABC

Bret E., 42 from Provo, Utah

ABC
ABC

Ivan H., 28 from Dallas

ABC
ABC

Austin B., 28 from Cut Off, La.

ABC
ABC

Demar J., 26 from Scottsdale, Ariz.

ABC
ABC

Josh E., 31 from Minneapolis

ABC
ABC

Jordan C., 26 from New York City

ABC
ABC

Matt J., 28 from New York City

ABC
ABC

Blake M., 30 from Phoenix

ABC
ABC

Matt G., 26 from Jupiter, Fla.

ABC
ABC

Aaron G., 33 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

ABC
ABC

Blake M., 29 from Hamilton

ABC
ABC

Jake M., 25 from Lafayette, Colo.

ABC
ABC

Greg G., 26 from Edison, N.J.

ABC
ABC

Chris C., 27 from Salt Lake City

ABC
ABC

Alex B., 28 from Dallas

ABC
ABC

James C., 23 from Chicago

ABC
ABC

Grant L., 25 from Boston

ABC
ABC

Tyler C., 27 from Morgantown, W.Va.

ABC
ABC

Yosef A., 30 from Daphne, Ala.

ABC
ABC

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelor’ finale ends with shocking twist

Story continues below advertisement

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 18.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
The bacheloretteclare crawleyclare crawley bachelor in paradiseclare crawley bachelor winter gamesclare crawley bachelorettethe bachelorette 2020the bachelorette cast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.