All Cape Breton public schools to close on Friday due to ‘credible’ weapons threat

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) schools have been cancelled on Friday as a result of a “credible” weapons threat to students and staff.

In a release Thursday, the education district said a number of schools in the region have received what the police have deemed a credible threat.

“After consultation and conversations with the Cape Breton Regional Police, and in an abundance of caution, the CBVRCE will close all schools and RCE offices (Friday) for the full day,” the district stated.

The CBVRCE is reiterating that the school closures are not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand there may be questions,” the statement continues. “We are asking that the police be given the ability to do their investigation.

“Information will be shared as appropriate.”

#BREAKING: All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools have been cancelled on Friday as a result of a "credible" weapons threat to students and staff. @CBVRCE_NS is reiterating that this is NOT #Covid_19 related. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/dJlnFCStMQ — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) March 12, 2020

More to come.