Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

All Cape Breton public schools to close on Friday due to ‘credible’ weapons threat

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 5:36 pm
The CBVRCE is reiterating that the school closures are not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The CBVRCE is reiterating that the school closures are not related to the coronavirus pandemic. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) schools have been cancelled on Friday as a result of a “credible” weapons threat to students and staff.

In a release Thursday, the education district said a number of schools in the region have received what the police have deemed a credible threat.

“After consultation and conversations with the Cape Breton Regional Police, and in an abundance of caution, the CBVRCE will close all schools and RCE offices (Friday) for the full day,” the district stated.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

The CBVRCE is reiterating that the school closures are not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand there may be questions,” the statement continues. “We are asking that the police be given the ability to do their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Information will be shared as appropriate.”

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCape BretonCovid19Cape Breton Regional PoliceWeapons Threatape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for EducationCape Breton school closuresCape Breton weapons threatCBVRCE
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.