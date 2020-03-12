Environment Canada calling for ‘significant’ rainfall in Ottawa region

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is set to be hit by heavy rain and possibly freezing drizzle, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the National Capital Region.

Rain may begin late Thursday west of Ottawa and move eastward, the weather agency says.

Rainfall is expected to end by early Friday afternoon across most of the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada is calling for total rainfall to land somewhere between 15 and 25 millimetres.

The weather authority is also warning of possible freezing drizzle overnight Thursday and into the morning on Friday. This may make road surfaces slippery for a brief time in the National Capital Region and east along the Ottawa River valley.

Temperatures are expected to warm up above freezing early Friday morning over the Ottawa River valley.