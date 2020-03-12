Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada calling for ‘significant’ rainfall in Ottawa region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 3:57 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for heavy rain and possible freezing drizzle overnight Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for heavy rain and possible freezing drizzle overnight Thursday. File / Global News

Ottawa is set to be hit by heavy rain and possibly freezing drizzle, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the National Capital Region.

Rain may begin late Thursday west of Ottawa and move eastward, the weather agency says.

READ MORE: Signficant rain, high winds expected for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

Rainfall is expected to end by early Friday afternoon across most of the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada is calling for total rainfall to land somewhere between 15 and 25 millimetres.

The weather authority is also warning of possible freezing drizzle overnight Thursday and into the morning on Friday. This may make road surfaces slippery for a brief time in the National Capital Region and east along the Ottawa River valley.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures are expected to warm up above freezing early Friday morning over the Ottawa River valley.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaOttawa weatherrain Ottawaweather Ottawaenvionment canada weatherOttawa weather alertrain ottawa valleyspecial weather statement ottawaweather alert Ottawa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.