Weather

Signficant rain, high winds expected for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 3:04 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 3:19 pm
Pedestrians walk on Princess Street in Kingston during heavy rain.
Pedestrians walk on Princess Street in Kingston during heavy rain. Global News

Environment Canada says heavy rain and strong winds could be on the way to the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville regions.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for most of eastern Ontario.

READ MORE: Durham, Ont. homeowners voice concerns following province’s flooding strategies announcement

Rain is supposed to hit the region Thursday evening and continue to fall into Friday morning. The weather agency is anticipating anywhere from 15 millimeters to 25 millimeters by midday Friday.

Then, a cold front might bring wind gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h by Friday night.

Global News Morning weather forecast: March 12, 2020
Global News Morning weather forecast: March 12, 2020

“Higher wind gusts are possible over Prince Edward County and wind warnings may be required,” Environment Canada said. In fact, a wind warning for the Prince Edward County region was issued just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements,” Environment Canada said.

The weather authority said they will be monitoring the weather system throughout the next couple of days.

