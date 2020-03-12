Signficant rain, high winds expected for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says heavy rain and strong winds could be on the way to the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville regions.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for most of eastern Ontario.

Rain is supposed to hit the region Thursday evening and continue to fall into Friday morning. The weather agency is anticipating anywhere from 15 millimeters to 25 millimeters by midday Friday.

Then, a cold front might bring wind gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h by Friday night.

2:05 Global News Morning weather forecast: March 12, 2020 Global News Morning weather forecast: March 12, 2020

“Higher wind gusts are possible over Prince Edward County and wind warnings may be required,” Environment Canada said. In fact, a wind warning for the Prince Edward County region was issued just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements,” Environment Canada said.

The weather authority said they will be monitoring the weather system throughout the next couple of days.