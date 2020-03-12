Menu

Sports

Manitoba junior hockey will still go on, but other leagues are on ‘pause’ due to COVID-19

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 1:50 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 6:43 pm
A hockey stick.
A hockey stick. Jonathan Daniel/Staff / Getty Images Sport

The National Hockey League is following the lead of the NBA in suspending regular season play indefinitely because of the spread of COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus, and now, junior and minor hockey leagues are also reacting in a similar of ways.

The three commissioners of the leagues that make up the Canadian Hockey League met on Thursday and decided to suspend all games in Quebec, Ontario, and the Western Hockey league until further notice.

The Winnipeg Ice were scheduled to host Saskatoon on Friday Night and Regina on Saturday at the U of M’s Wayne Fleming Arena.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice succeeding in first season since relocation, on way to playoffs

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League is taking things day-by-day. Commissioner Kim Davis says Thursday’s night’s game in Virden between the Oil Capitals and the Winkler Flyers has been postponed. Davis says decisions will be made on the remainder of the playoff schedule on a day-by-day basis, with the idea of “exercising caution as the situation continues to unfold.”

NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

The Steinbach Pistons completed a series sweep of the Winnipeg Blues to lead the charge into the semifinals while Portage and Swan Valley hold 2-1 leads over Dauphin and Waywayseecappo in the two remaining matchups which are scheduled to resume Friday Night.

READ MORE: Steinbach Pistons crowned ANAVET Cup champions

The message from Kerry Lines of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League is that he and his owners will continue to monitor the warnings from health authorities and “will not be taking action without the consultation of the membership.”

Lines says he also sent all ten teams in the league a preventative, proactive checklist that can be adapted to each of their situations. “We, as a league, care for the well being of both the fan base and our member teams and will continue to monitor any changes daily.”

And the journey to the MMJHL’s McKenzie Cup also gets underway tonight with the Fort Garry/Fort Rouge Twins taking on the St. Vital Victorias.

The Manitoba U18 championship final is scheduled to start Thursday of next week and President Greg Thompson says “we’ll play until we’re told not to.” The Winnipeg Wild and Pembina Valley Hawks are currently leading their best of five semifinals two games to none over the Eastman Selects and Southwest Cougars respectively.

Winnipeg SportsWHLCoronavirusCOVID-19Junior HockeyCHLManitoba Junior Hockey LeagueManitoba Major Junior Hockey LeagueManitoba U18 Hockey Leaguesports cancellations
