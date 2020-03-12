Spectator at Calgary minor soccer game tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A parent of a player in the Calgary Minor Soccer Association has tested positive for COVID-19, officials have confirmed.

According to the CMSA, the spectator was watching a Final Four Championship game at the Calgary Soccer Centre on Thursday, March 5.

Susan Cress, the association’s executive director, said CMSA didn’t know any more specifics on the individual confirmed to have the virus, as it’s an Alberta Health Services matter.

The City of Calgary said it was contacted on March 11 by the association, saying that a player’s parent had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

“Our management worked with our contractor, who took action to clean the soccer centre according to their protocols for virus mitigation on the evening of March 11,” the city said.

The soccer association said because it’s currently on break between seasons, it won’t make any decisions about the outdoor season until closer to its start date of May 2.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 23 confirmed cases of the illness — one of which was a child who attended the Pump-kin Patch daycare at the Suncor Energy Centre in Calgary. The daycare would be closed until March 23, Suncor said.

Alberta Health has not confirmed a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the Calgary Soccer Centre on March 5.

The government on Thursday advised all Albertans not to travel outside the country, and recommended cancelling all large gatherings or international events in the province.

