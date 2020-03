Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be postponed, announced the United Irish Societies of Montreal on Thursday.

In a statement, the group said in light of COVID-19 concerns, it feels it is in the best interest of public health to postpone the event that gathers large crowds.

The parade was set to take place on Sunday, March 22.

