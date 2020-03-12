Quebec premier to address coronavirus response after province confirms 9th case

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to address the novel coronavirus outbreak on Thursday morning alongside the province’s health officials.

The province’s health ministry confirmed its ninth case of the virus late Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. The individual had travelled to Italy and remains isolated at home in the Eastern Townships.

As of Wednesday, 136 people are under investigation and 570 tests for the novel coronavirus have come back negative in Quebec.

The government has introduced a new series of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As part of the plan, all Quebec civil servants are prohibited from travelling abroad for business. Hospital staff are being asked to forgo travel as well.

The province is also recommending that students who have returned from a school trip to a country hard hit by the novel coronavirus go into a two-week quarantine. School administrators are also being asked to cancel school trips to Italy and China.

Anyone who recently travelled and thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 is asked to call Info-Santé at 811. A caseworker will help individuals book appointments at one of three designated clinics.

