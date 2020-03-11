Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Precautions being taken to protect Montreal’s homeless population

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:46 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 6:21 pm
Working to protect Montreal’s most vulnerable population amid coronavirus outbreak
WATCH: When it comes to COVID-19, Montreal's homeless population is considered at risk. To prevent the spread of the virus, front line workers from local homeless shelters are doing their part to keep users informed. Global's Olivia O'Malley explains.

With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, those who work on the front lines with Montreal’s already vulnerable homeless are worried.

“The shelter is populated by vulnerable people, people whose health is often compromised,” said Old Brewery Mission president Matthew Pearce.

They warn the density and close proximity of the population in shelters and on the streets could be cause for concern.

“If an infection like COVID-19 were to be able to migrate into that population, we might have a more serious outbreak on our hands that would be difficult to control,” said Welcome Hall Mission executive director Samuel Watts.

Cleaning operations have ramped up at both the Old Brewery and Welcome Hall Missions.

Crews are constantly wiping down surfaces and directing people coming off the streets to use hand sanitizer.

Serving a clientele who may not have as much knowledge of the virus, Watts said it’s important to provide people who walk through their doors with the right information.

“Information about handwashing, information about staying clean, information about keeping surfaces clean,” he said.

Both shelters are in constant communication with Montreal Public Health, reiterating the message that people in shelters should repeatedly practise good hygiene and avoid physical contact.

Pearce said at Old Brewery Mission they are “avoiding handshakes, avoiding physical contact to the extent possible, to wash hands frequently” and telling the homeless to not share cigarettes.

Watts and Pearce are meeting with the heads of Maison du Père and Accueil Bonneau Thursday.

They are coordinating an action plan each shelter will use to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, no matter how much the situation changes, they both agreed they don’t see themselves shutting the door to their vital services on anyone.

 

CoronavirusQuebecMontrealCOVID-19HomelessOld Brewery MissionWelcome Hall MissionCoronavirus and the homeless
