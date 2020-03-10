Montreal’s civil security in ‘alert mode’ over coronavirus but situation is under control: Plante

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the city’s civil security department is in “alert mode” on Tuesday amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Plante said on social media that the situation is under control in Montreal but that global spread is “evolving very quickly.”

The city’s civil security and the organization for civil protection of the Montreal agglomeration are preparing a plan to ensure that services remain intact “in case the situation worsens.”

“These are internal measures to ensure the resilience of our services,” wrote Plante.

The move comes as Quebec opens clinics designated to evaluate and test individuals who recently travelled and believe they may have contracted COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there are four confirmed cases in the province and one presumptive case.

The province’s health ministry, however, has said the clinics are complementary to the four hospitals appointed to treat the new coronavirus. Health Minister Danielle McCann said the risk of transmission remains low.

Plante, for her part, echoed health authorities’ recommendations and asked Montrealers to adopt preventive measures, including efficient handwashing.

Hospital advises employees to limit travel

A children’s hospital in Montreal is advising staff to limit travel in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Administration at the Sainte-Justine hospital issued an internal memo this week saying employees should only travel if necessary.

Health-care workers who have travelled to areas hard hit by COVID-19 — including central China, South Korea, Iran, Egypt, Japan, Singapore, northern Italy and France and Seattle in the U.S. — in the past two weeks are also asked to stay home from work.

The hospital has also recommended staff forego any professional trips.

