World figure skating champs in Montreal cancelled due to COVID-19

Next week’s world figure skating championships in Montreal have been cancelled, announced Quebec’s health ministry on Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for March 18-22 and the Bell Centre.

The spread of the novel coronavirus caused Quebec health officials to evaluate whether the event should be held as scheduled.

It is the latest sporting event that has been wiped out by the novel coronavirus. The world women’s hockey championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, was cancelled on Saturday.

Montreal, which last hosted the world figure skating championships in 1932, was awarded the event in September of 2017.

The 2021 world championships are scheduled for Stockholm.

