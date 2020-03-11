Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

World figure skating champs in Montreal cancelled due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 11:19 am
Updated March 11, 2020 4:02 pm
The event was scheduled for March 18-22 and the Bell Centre.
The event was scheduled for March 18-22 and the Bell Centre. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Next week’s world figure skating championships in Montreal have been cancelled, announced Quebec’s health ministry on Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for March 18-22 and the Bell Centre.

READ MORE: Quebec premier urges prudence as province confirms 7 cases of coronavirus

The spread of the novel coronavirus caused Quebec health officials to evaluate whether the event should be held as scheduled.

It is the latest sporting event that has been wiped out by the novel coronavirus. The world women’s hockey championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, was cancelled on Saturday.

Montreal, which last hosted the world figure skating championships in 1932, was awarded the event in September of 2017.

The 2021 world championships are scheduled for Stockholm.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says Canadian missions around the world responding to crisis
Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says Canadian missions around the world responding to crisis
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Francois Legaultcoronavirus newscoronavirus canadaBell Centrecovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaSkate CanadaQuebec Health Ministryworld figure skating championshipsMontreal figure skating championships
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.