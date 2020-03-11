Quebec confirms 7 cases of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health ministry has confirmed a total of seven cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The update, which was provided late Tuesday night, comes after public health authorities announced earlier in the day that a Quebecer who had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, used public transit in Montreal.

As of Wednesday, 91 people are under investigation for the novel coronavirus. The ministry said that so far, 465 tests have come back negative.

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, health officials say the “risk of transmission of the disease in the community remains low.”

In Quebec, there are three specialized clinics and four hospitals designated to evaluate, test and treat potential cases of COVID-19.

