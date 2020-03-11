Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Quebec confirms 7 cases of coronavirus

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:13 am
Commuters exercising caution on public transit after coronavirus concerns
After public health officials revealed that a COVID-19 patient travelled on the orange and yellow lines of the métro while contagious, commuters are exercising caution while travelling on the STM. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Lionel-Groulx station.

Quebec’s health ministry has confirmed a total of seven cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The update, which was provided late Tuesday night, comes after public health authorities announced earlier in the day that a Quebecer who had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, used public transit in Montreal.

READ MORE: Quebec health authorities say coronavirus patient used Montreal, Longueuil public transit

As of Wednesday, 91 people are under investigation for the novel coronavirus. The ministry said that so far, 465 tests have come back negative.

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, health officials say the “risk of transmission of the disease in the community remains low.”

In Quebec, there are three specialized clinics and four hospitals designated to evaluate, test and treat potential cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau to announce federal funding to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCanada Coronaviruscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec Health Ministrycoronavirus quebecQuebec coronavirus casesMontreal coronavirus cases
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.