Employee arrested in alleged Peterborough Galaxy Cinemas ticket scam: police

An employee at Galaxy Cinemas has been arrested and charged following an investigation of theft at the Peterborough movie theatre.

The Peterborough Police Service say police received a report on Tuesday of “suspicious” activity with a point-of-sale terminal at the downtown business.

Investigators determined that between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20, a cinema employee allegedly accepted cash payments from customers and deleted the transactions from the point-of-sale terminal while keeping the cash.

Pavas Dixit, 25, from Peterborough was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with theft and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (cash).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 25.

