Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Employee arrested in alleged Peterborough Galaxy Cinemas ticket scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 1:39 pm
A ticket stub from Galaxy Cinemas in Peterborough. An employee has been charged with theft involving the sale of tickets.
A ticket stub from Galaxy Cinemas in Peterborough. An employee has been charged with theft involving the sale of tickets. File

An employee at Galaxy Cinemas has been arrested and charged following an investigation of theft at the Peterborough movie theatre.

The Peterborough Police Service say police received a report on Tuesday of “suspicious” activity with a point-of-sale terminal at the downtown business.

Investigators determined that between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20, a cinema employee allegedly accepted cash payments from customers and deleted the transactions from the point-of-sale terminal while keeping the cash.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after cheques reported stolen and cashed: police

Pavas Dixit, 25, from Peterborough was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with theft and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (cash).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 25.

‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam
‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftFraudPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeticket scamgalaxy cinemasSkimmingTicket Fraudcancelled transactionsmovie ticket cash stolenPeterborough movie theatre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.