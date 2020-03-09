Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after cheques reported stolen and cashed: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 1:24 pm
A Peterborough man is charged with theft and fraud involving cheques.
A Peterborough man is charged with theft and fraud involving cheques. File / Global News

A Peterborough man is facing theft and fraud charges after cheques were reportedly stolen and cashed.

The Peterborough Service says between Dec. 20, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020, two cheques were reported stolen from a mailbox outside a Charlotte Street business.

READ MORE: Peterborough police charge man with credit card theft, fraud

Police say the suspect then deposited the cheques at a bank machine into an unknown bank account and cash was withdrawn.

A suspect was identified and on Friday he was located and arrested in the area of Charlotte Street.

Zachary Kevin McIvor, 25, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say during the arrest, McIvor was allegedly found in possession of a pair of headphones that had been reported stolen from a Charlotte Street store on March 2.

As a result, he was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, police said.

March is Fraud Prevention Month

March is Fraud Prevention Month
