Peterborough police charge man with credit card theft, fraud

A Peterborough man has been charged with credit card theft and fraud following an investigation by police.

The Peterborough Police Service says an individual applied for a credit card on Sept. 2 and allegedly made a purchase using the new account at a Lansdowne Street business. According to police, the individual did not yet have the physical credit card, but an employee at the business reportedly indicated that a physical card would be mailed to the individual within a few weeks.

On Sept. 26, police say the individual received a call from the credit card company saying the card had been maxed out. The individual then notified police, as they had reportedly only made one purchase on the account.

After investigating the matter, police allege a man took the card and made a purchase at a Hunter Street business.

On Tuesday, police arrested Richard Alexander Wallachy, 41. He was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 31.

