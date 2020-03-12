Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Oakville woman is the second positive test in Halton region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 12:45 pm
A test kit for COVID-19, at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.
A test kit for COVID-19, at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. Matthew Bingley / Global News

Halton‘s medical officer of health has confirmed the region’s second positive case of COVID-19.

In a release from Halton Region Public Health (HRPH), Dr. Hamidah Meghani says the second case is a 40-year-old female from Oakville, Ont., who had travelled to Colorado earlier this month.

Meghani says the woman became symptomatic on Saturday and presented herself to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Monday for testing.

“On March 11 she was notified of her positive test result and is now self-isolating at home,” according to the release.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Physician tested positive for COVID-19 says Hamilton public health

The infected woman also had recently travelled to Costa Rica.

“It has been determined that she had mild symptoms on WestJet flights from Toronto to Liberia,” said Meghani.

Story continues below advertisement

Affected flights are Flight 2644 on March 7, and Flight 2643 on March 9, HRPH said in the release.

Passengers on these flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, isolate immediately and report themselves to their local public health unit.

READ MORE: Public Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

“When the individual came to Joseph Brant Hospital for testing, it was completed in an isolated environment, with our care team following all infection prevention protocols and procedures,” said Eric Vandewall, president and chief executive officer at Joseph Brant Hospital.

“Our hospital is taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients, our visitors and our physicians and staff safe.”

Tool being developed to fight coronavirus
Tool being developed to fight coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OakvilleHalton Regioncoronavirus in halton regionCoronavrus in oakvillecovid-19 in halton regioncovid-19 in oakville
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.