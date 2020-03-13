Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Exhibit at Mount Royal University shares painful history of Canada’s residential schools

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 13, 2020 12:56 pm
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will reveal the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools at a ceremony in Ottawa on Monday. Visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg can view a new exhibit called The Witness Blanket Monday, December 14, 2015. The 12-metre-long installation is made of more than 800 items collected from the sites and survivors of residential schools, in the style of a woven blanket.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will reveal the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools at a ceremony in Ottawa on Monday. Visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg can view a new exhibit called The Witness Blanket Monday, December 14, 2015. The 12-metre-long installation is made of more than 800 items collected from the sites and survivors of residential schools, in the style of a woven blanket. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A travelling exhibit woven with remnants of Canada’s past is now on display at Mount Royal University.

The Witness Blanket exhibit features a 12-metre-long piece of art comprised of more than 800 items collected from sites and survivors of residential schools across Canada.

READ MORE: Calgary students submit designs for new Indigenous $5 bill

John Fischer, the director of the Iniskim Centre at MRU, said he’s happy to have the piece find a home in Calgary for the next six weeks.

“It represents the pain, the heartache, the loneliness and the strain that residential schools brought to Indigenous people and the country.

“Alberta was the home of the greatest number of residential schools in Canada, so I felt that Alberta needed more time with the witness blanket.”

Tweet This

LISTEN: The Witness Blanket exhibit opens at Mount Royal University

The piece was made possible by artist Carey Newman, who travelled across the country to collect these artifacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Fischer said the woven blanket is comprised of these reclaimed items to create a cultural structure that tells the story of Canada’s past.

“There was no love and there was no care. Students didn’t have their birthdays recognized. Christmases and Easter were very barren and static,” Fischer said.

“I really have a connection to the idea that this is a quilted blanket, something that’s so beautiful made out of something that was so cold and sterile and ugly.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: New Edmonton exhibit tells story of Alberta Métis community at residential schools

The original blanket is under conservation at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

The touring exhibit currently at MRU is a true-to-scale replica of the initial artwork, augmented with interpretive panels and digital interactive features.

The exhibit opened in the Riddel Library and Learning Centre at MRU on March 9 and will be on display until April 30.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential SchoolsMRUCanada residential schoolsMount Royal University art installationMount Royal University witness blanketMRU art exhibitMRU witness blanketMRU witness blanket exhibitWitness blanket exhibit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.