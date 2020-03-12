Snow, rain to hit most of New Brunswick on Friday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set for snowfall on Friday, changing to rain over most areas in the evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northernmost areas in the province, predicting 15 or more centimeters of snow.

But over southern areas, the federal weather network predicts a total rainfall of 15 to 25 mm will occur, with locally higher amounts along the Fundy coast.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to begin Friday morning across the entire province. The snow will change to rain later in the afternoon or early evening over southern and central portions of the province.

“Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are possible over northeastern sections Friday evening. Conditions will improve overnight Friday night into Saturday,” Environment Canada stated.

