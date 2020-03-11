Drug-impaired driving arrest made following call from Peterborough citizen: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police credit a call from a concerned citizen for a drug-impaired driving arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says just after 1 p.m., a citizen called reporting a suspected impaired driver who allegedly struck several curbs and a snowbank in the area of Hunter Street and Armour Road before continuing to Barnado Street.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle. A subsequent investigation, which included the use of a drug recognition expert, determined the driver was impaired by a drug (narcotic analgesic).

Joseph Raymond Dodds, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-drug and breach of recognizance.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

