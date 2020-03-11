Menu

Crime

Drug-impaired driving arrest made following call from Peterborough citizen: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:56 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged with drug-impaired driving. Global News File

Peterborough police credit a call from a concerned citizen for a drug-impaired driving arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says just after 1 p.m., a citizen called reporting a suspected impaired driver who allegedly struck several curbs and a snowbank in the area of Hunter Street and Armour Road before continuing to Barnado Street.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Police located the suspect’s vehicle. A subsequent investigation, which included the use of a drug recognition expert, determined the driver was impaired by a drug (narcotic analgesic).

Joseph Raymond Dodds, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-drug and breach of recognizance.

He  was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month
