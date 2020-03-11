Menu

Economy

TSX crosses into bear market as coronavirus declared a pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 4:19 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 4:26 pm
How is the Coronavirus impacting the stock market?
Canada’s main stock index crossed into bear market territory in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 688 points or 4.6 per cent at 14,270.09.

A bear market is commonly defined as a loss of 20 per cent from a recent high. The TSX ended the day down 20.6 per cent off the high of 17,970.51 set on Feb. 20.

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

U.S. stock markets also moved into bear market territory with the Dow Jones industrial average losing 1,464.94 points or 5.9 per cent at 23,553.22. That’s 20.3 per cent off its last high, also in February. The S&P 500 index was down 140.85 points at 2,741.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 392.20 points at 7,952.05.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.75 cents US compared with an average of 72.83 cents US on Tuesday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Finance Minister says government is prepared to support businesses affected by virus
The April crude contract was down US$1.38 at US$32.98 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.8 cents at US$1.88 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18 at US$1,642.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.95 cents at US$2.50 a pound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusEconomyWorld Health OrganizationTSXWall StreetPandemicbear marketcoronavirus marketseconomy market
