Saskatchewan election: Regina Douglas Park

Summary

Saskatchewan NDP candidate Nicole Sarauer seeks re-election in Regina Douglas Park.

Boundaries

This district is in the central part of Regina and its boundaries are Ross Avenue to the north, Broad Street to the west, Wascana Lake to the south and Ring Road to the east.

Last Election

Sarauer defeated the Saskatchewan Party’s CJ Katz by 675 votes. Turnout in the riding was 54.7 per cent.

History

This riding has historically been an NDP riding with the party holding a seat in this area from 1986 to 2011. The Saskatchewan Party’s Russ Marchuk won the riding in 2011 and did not seek re-election.

Candidates

NDP: NICOLE SARAUER Incumbent

Practiced law at Kanuka Thuringer LLP until 2011 when she gave up her job at the law firm to move to practice at a provincial charity which provides free legal representation.

Previously an elected trustee for the Regina Catholic School Board.

She has served as a volunteer with the Regina Sexual Assault Centre and as a board member for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Regina’s chapter of Amnesty International and the YWCA Big Sisters program.

Saskatchewan Party: NADEEM NAZ

Immigrated to Canada in 1990 from Karachi, Pakistan.

Prior to coming to Canada, he worked in the film and stage production industry for 16 years. He has been associated with hotel, restaurant and customer services industries and is currently working with Garda Aviation security.

Green: VICTOR LAU

PC Party: SARA HEALEY

Sara Healey was born in and has lived in Regina for most of her life. She recently completed her office administration course with Gabriel Dumont Institute with distinction.

She has volunteered in the past with the Regina Food Bank and with a women’s shelter to beautify the property.

Sara has worked as a professional pet stylist and in various jobs in customer service.