Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race still a go, for now

With many events being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 126th running of the Around the Bay Road Race later this month in Hamilton, Ont., is still a go.

In an e-mail to CHML News, race director Anna Lewis said: “the Bay Race is scheduled to proceed as planned. We are closely monitoring the situation across our region and will take guidance and direction from Hamilton Public Health Services.

“In the event of any changes to the Bay Race schedule, participants and the public will be informed through our website, direct email, traditional media, and social media.” Tweet This

The 30K run and 5K walk/run are scheduled to be held Sunday, March 29.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare will be using funds raised through the annual event to upgrade emergency mental health services.

The Hamilton hospital system has set $475,000 as this year’s fundraising goal, noting that demand for psychiatric emergency service is at an all-time high and increasing by 10 per cent each year.

More than 3,000 people have signed up for the 30K, so far, the relays are sold out, and Lewis adds that registrations for the 5K are on pace.

