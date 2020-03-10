Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Employees at 2 GTA offices told to stay home after possible COVID-19 exposure

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 4:08 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 4:21 pm
Employees at two offices in the Greater Toronto Area have been told to stay home after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

At the Royal Bank of Canada’s Meadowvale office in Mississauga, employees who work on the same floor as an individual who had a presumptive case of COVID-19 have been told to self-quarantine “until further notice.”

“We learned late last week of a possible case of COVID-19 at our Meadowvale office complex, and that case has since been confirmed by public health,” RBC said in a statement to Global News.

READ MORE: Man who travelled to Switzerland is Ontario’s 36th coronavirus case

“Upon learning of the presumptive case, we took a number of immediate steps to protect the health and safety of our employees … We immediately undertook a disinfecting of the impacted floor and in all common areas, including elevators, cafeteria and washrooms.

“We continue to work with public health in determining advice and next steps for our employees on the impacted floor.”

RBC said company officials remain in contact with affected staff.

Meanwhile, Global News has obtained a memo sent to workers at BDO Canada on Wellington Street East in Toronto advising them that a staff member who recently travelled overseas had tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation.

“As a precaution, all employees at the national office (20 Wellington St. E.) are required to work from home, effective immediately, for a 14-day period ending Monday, March 23,” the memo said.

READ MORE: Toronto-area gas prices set to fall 10 cents amid oil price drop, COVID-19: analyst

“BDO is not mandating self-isolation during this 14-day period.”

The memo advised workers who may develop COVID-19 symptoms to isolate and consult a medical professional.

The office will undergo a “deep clean,” the message read.

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday involving a man who recently travelled to Switzerland. Ontario’s total number of coronavirus cases sits at 36 with five of those cases fully resolved.

