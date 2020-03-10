Menu

1 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough city limit: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 2:05 pm
One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough's east boundary on Tuesday afternoon.
One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough's east boundary on Tuesday afternoon. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 along Peterborough’s city limit on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 7 and Television Road just after 1 p.m. in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

READ MORE: Driver dies following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc: OPP

They found one car which was on its roof in the intersection.

One man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.  A woman in the other vehicle was unhurt.

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate.

CollisionRolloverPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Otonabee South MonaghanHwy 7Hwy. 7 CollisionHighway 7 Collision
