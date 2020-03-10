1 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough city limit: OPP

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 along Peterborough’s city limit on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 7 and Television Road just after 1 p.m. in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
They found one car which was on its roof in the intersection.
One man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. A woman in the other vehicle was unhurt.
Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate.
