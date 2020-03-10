1 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough city limit: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 along Peterborough’s city limit on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 7 and Television Road just after 1 p.m. in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

They found one car which was on its roof in the intersection.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 7 and Television Road. One car has flipped onto its roof. One man is being treated by @PtboParamedics before being taken to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/cy7UQra5ZG — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 10, 2020

One man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. A woman in the other vehicle was unhurt.

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate.

