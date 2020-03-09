Menu

Traffic

Driver dies following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 4:30 pm
OPP say one person has died following a 2-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc on Monday morning.
OPP say one person has died following a 2-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc on Monday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News

One person is dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Madoc on Monday morning.

Central Hastings OPP say around 10:30 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 7 just west of Highway 37 in the Municipality of Tweed.

Police say the collision involved a car and pickup truck each with just a driver as the lone occupant.

The driver of the car was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to hospital, OPP said.

However, around 4:15 p.m. Monday, OPP stated the driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The driver of the pickup sustained undetermined injuries and was transported to hospital by Hastings Quinte Paramedics.

Hwy. 7 between Hwy. 37 in Tweed and St. Lawrence Street in Madoc remains closed as OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

