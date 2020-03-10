Menu

Crime

Wellesley man charged with impaired driving after hit and run: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 12:24 pm
opp
Ontario Provincial Police file image. . Don Mitchell / Global News

A Wellesley man is facing an impaired driving charge after a pair of collisions, according to Huron County OPP.

Police say they were contacted at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday after a driver reported that his car had been rear-ended by an SUV as he was headed eastbound on Belgrave Road in Huron County.

The victim told police the vehicle kept going after the collision occurred.

Police say the victim followed the vehicle after the crash and found it in the ditch at Currie Line and Reid Road.

Police say officers tracked down the driver and while speaking with him, they discovered signs that he was under the influence of alcohol.

They then conducted a search of the SUV and located three rifles and ammunition stored in a careless manner.

He was then taken to the Huron OPP detachment, where he blew over the legal limit.

A 19-year-old from Wellesley is facing multiple charges, including operation while impaired, failure to stop after a collision and careless storage of a firearm.

Police say they have also impounded the SUV and the man’s licence is suspended for 90 days.

