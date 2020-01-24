Huron OPP lay charges in deadly crash north of Brussels that killed Sauble Beach man

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County have charged a 21-year-old North Huron woman in connection to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in December.

Police said the four-vehicle collision occurred around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019 along Jamestown Bridge on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12).

The investigation showed that a car was heading east on Jamestown Road when it entered the intersection at Brussels Line and, police allege, failed to yield to a southbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer then collided with a bridge and a northbound pickup truck, which was then rear-ended by a northbound SUV, police said.

Police have charged a 21-year-old woman with Failing to Yield to Traffic on a Through Highway.

Police said Jamie Hill, 62, of Sauble Beach, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in the pickup truck. The pickup truck’s driver, Liam Fletcher, 21, also of Sauble Beach, remains in hospital recovering from his injuries, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2020 in Goderich.