Crime

Huron OPP lay charges in deadly crash north of Brussels that killed Sauble Beach man

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2020 5:16 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 5:18 pm
opp
Ontario Provincial Police file image. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County have charged a 21-year-old North Huron woman in connection to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in December.

Police said the four-vehicle collision occurred around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019 along Jamestown Bridge on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12).

The investigation showed that a car was heading east on Jamestown Road when it entered the intersection at Brussels Line and, police allege, failed to yield to a southbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer then collided with a bridge and a northbound pickup truck, which was then rear-ended by a northbound SUV, police said.

READ MORE: Sauble Beach man killed in 4-vehicle crash north of Brussels: OPP

Police have charged a 21-year-old woman with Failing to Yield to Traffic on a Through Highway.

Police said Jamie Hill, 62, of Sauble Beach, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in the pickup truck. The pickup truck’s driver, Liam Fletcher, 21, also of Sauble Beach, remains in hospital recovering from his injuries, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2020 in Goderich.

