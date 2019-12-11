Tires on vehicle in Exeter slashed twice in a week: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County are appealing to the public in helping solve an odd crime in Exeter.

OPP say that a person living on Alexander Street had their tires slashed twice in less than a week.

The first instance occurred on Nov. 30, when the person found three tires slashed on their car.

The tires were soon replaced but on Dec. 4, between 8 and 10 p.m., three tires were slashed on the family vehicle again.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122, (519) 524-8314 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

