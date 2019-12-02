Menu

Canada

Body found under ATV in wooded area in October that of man reported missing in September: Huron OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 2, 2019 6:00 pm
According to OPP, a missing person investigation began on Sept. 23 after family members reported the 23-year-old as missing. Global News

Huron OPP have confirmed that the deceased person found underneath an all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area in Exeter on Oct. 21 was Quintin Smith — a man reported missing on Sept. 23.

Police also say the man died of injuries sustained in an ATV rollover crash.

READ MORE: Body found in wooded area of Exeter not suspicious, no foul play: Huron County OPP

According to OPP, a missing person investigation began on Sept. 23 after family members reported the 23-year-old as missing.

On Oct. 21, Huron County OPP responded to a wooded area just south of Thames Road West after someone reportedly found a person lying underneath an all-terrain vehicle. Two days later, on Oct. 23, police confirmed that foul play had been ruled out and that an autopsy had been completed.

More than a month after the body was discovered and more than two months after Smith was first reported missing, OPP confirmed the identity.

Police also announced on Dec. 2 that the investigation determined the death was the result of injuries sustained in an ATV rollover crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personATV Crashhuron county opphuron oppall-terrain vehicle crashMissing Man Found DeadExeter body foundatv exeter
