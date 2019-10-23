Menu

Canada

Body found in wooded area of Exeter not suspicious, no foul play: Huron County OPP

By Staff Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 4:27 pm
A post-mortem examination has been completed, but police are not releasing the identity of the deceased as it has not been confirmed at this time.
Global News

OPP believe the discovery of a body in Exeter earlier this week is not suspicious in nature.

Huron County OPP responded to a wooded area just south of Thames Road West around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 21st.

Police say a person was reportedly found lying underneath an all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area in the northwest section of the community.

READ MORE: Body found in wooded area of Exeter: Huron OPP

After further investigation, officials say they’ve determined the death to not be suspicious in nature, and have ruled out foul play.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, but police are not releasing the identity of the deceased as it has not been confirmed at this time.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident should contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524- 8314.

