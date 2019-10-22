Menu

Crime

Body found in wooded area of Exeter: Huron OPP

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2019 11:09 am
Huron OPP are investigating after a body was found in northwest Exeter on Monday.
Huron County OPP are investigating after they say a body was found in Exeter.

Huron County OPP are investigating after they say a body was found in Exeter.

Officers say they were contacted around 4:15 p.m. on Monday after someone reportedly found a person lying underneath an all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area in the northwest section of the community.

An investigation into the circumstances of the person’s death is ongoing, and no further information about the case has been released at this time.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after body discovered in Lake Erie

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBodyHuron Countyhuron county opphuron oppall-terrain vehicleExeterbody found ExeterExeter body found
