Body found in wooded area of Exeter: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP are investigating after they say a body was found in Exeter.

Officers say they were contacted around 4:15 p.m. on Monday after someone reportedly found a person lying underneath an all-terrain vehicle in a wooded area in the northwest section of the community.

An investigation into the circumstances of the person’s death is ongoing, and no further information about the case has been released at this time.

READ MORE: OPP investigating after body discovered in Lake Erie

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement