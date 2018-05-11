OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ death after body found north of London

OPP are investigating after a body was found about 75 kilometres north of London.

Officers say a member of the public discovered the body shortly after 11:15 a.m. Thursday near the road on Front Road, just north of 5th Avenue in Vanastra.

Not many details are available at this time. Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased or whether it is a man or a woman, but police have said the death is being treated as suspicious.

READ MORE: Ontario’s month-long gun amnesty nets more than 2,000 firearms: OPP

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch, the Huron County OPP crime unit and an OPP forensic identification team are all investigating.

A section of Front Road between Fifth Avenue in Vanastra to Huron Road (Highway 8) is closed while police investigate.

Meanwhile, police say Laura Wigelsworth, a Vanastra woman, had gone missing the night before. She was reportedly last seen walking on Quebec Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Elgin OPP identify B.C. man as victim of head-on crash on Hwy 3 east of Aylmer

Police have not confirmed whether the death and missing woman are related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Huron County OPP crime unit at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).