1 dead, 1 in hospital after 4-vehicle crash north of Brussels, Ont: OPP

One person was killed and another is in critical condition as a result of a four-vehicle collision north of Brussels, Ont. on Thursday night, provincial police say.

Huron County OPP say emergency services were called to the collision at the Jamestown Bridge on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) at around 8 p.m.

Police say a passenger in one vehicle was killed as a result of the collision while the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people who were involved in the collision were transported to hospital with minor injuries before being released.

Brussels Line was closed between Amberley and Browntown roads while police investigated the collision. Jamestown Road was also closed between McDonald and Ramsay lines as a result of the crash.

Brussels is a community in the Municipality of Huron East, about 65 kilometres north of Stratford.