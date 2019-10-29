1 dead in crash south of Exeter: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say one person has been pronounced dead following a Tuesday morning crash south of Exeter.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 just outside Centralia around 6:30 a.m.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Around 6:45 a.m., OPP announced that Highway 4 had been closed between Whalen Line and Mount Carmel Drive. There is no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

An investigation is ongoing and police plan to provide more details as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Huron County OPP at at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).