Crime

Antigonish RCMP charge 3 with impaired driving in separate weekend incidents

By Kierra Lentz Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:00 pm
Antigonish RCMP responded to three separate incidents involving suspected impaired driving over the weekend.
Antigonish RCMP were busy last weekend, as officers arrested three impaired drivers in an eight-hour period.

Antigonish RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday that the three separate incidents occurred between 4 p.m. on March 6 and shortly after midnight on March 7.

The first incident was on March 6 following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Lochaber. The 29-year-old driver from Caledonia was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of alcohol-impaired operation of a conveyance.

After supplying a blood sample, police say the driver is now facing charges of operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams and impaired operation of a conveyance.

Just before midnight on March 6, a 30-year-old driver from Ashdale in Antigonish County was also stopped by RCMP after allegedly failing to dim his headlights while passing oncoming traffic.

According to police, the driver was suspected of impaired driving and refused to do a roadside screening when asked. He had a female passenger in the car with him, and police allege she began to interfere.

Police said both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and spent the night at the Antigonish RCMP detachment.

The driver is now facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and refusal of a roadside screening device demand, while the passenger is facing one charge of obstruction. They are both set to appear in court on April 29.

The last incident was on March 7 just after midnight. Police say they responded to a report of a possible impaired driver leaving St. Francis Xavier University.

Police then arrested a 56-year-old man after officers allege he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with open alcohol while the vehicle was running. The man was transferred to the Antigonish RCMP department, where police say he provided breath samples.

He is facing one count of impaired care and control of a conveyance and one count of care and control of a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

The driver was released and is scheduled to attend Antigonish provincial court on April 15.

RCMPNova ScotiaImpaired DrivingStatistics CanadaAlcoholNova Scotia CrimeantigonishAntigonish provincial courtAntigonish RCMPNova Scotia impaired driving
