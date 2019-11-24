Man facing impaired driving charges after 4-vehicle collision in Preston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Antigonish County is facing charges after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Preston, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a crash in the 1900 block of Highway 7 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The crash involved two SUVs and two cars.

Police say their initial investigation determined a red car had veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car and then two SUVs.

The passenger of the red car, a 36-year-old woman from Truro, N.S., was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The five people in the three other vehicles involved in the crash were checked and released at the scene.

The Mounties say the driver of the red car showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene without incident.

He was transported to the RCMP’s Cole Harbour Detachment to provide further breath samples.

Lawrence Lanceleve, 35, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with blood alcohol in excess of .08 BAC and seven counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Police say further charges are pending.

Lanceleve was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Police say their investigation is ongoing.