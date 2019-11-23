Kentville man, 51, dies after crashing car into river: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man from Kentville, N.S, has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in King’s County Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash in Brooklyn Corner, N.S., at around 9:50 a.m.

Police say the vehicle, which was travelling southbound on Lovett Road, left the roadway and landed in a river.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The section of road was closed as police investigated the cause of the crash, but it has since reopened.

