Canada

Kentville man, 51, dies after crashing car into river: N.S. RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 5:18 pm
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
File / Global News

A 51-year-old man from Kentville, N.S, has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in King’s County Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash in Brooklyn Corner, N.S., at around 9:50 a.m.

Police say the vehicle, which was travelling southbound on Lovett Road, left the roadway and landed in a river.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The section of road was closed as police investigated the cause of the crash, but it has since reopened.

