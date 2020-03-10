Charges laid following 3-vehicle crash in Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges following a three-vehicle collision in Simcoe on Sunday.

Police say a pickup truck was driving eastbound on Queensway East in Simcoe when it collided with a vehicle exiting from a local mall.

The collision caused the pickup truck to ricochet into another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light and then flip over, police say.

According to an OPP release, a total of five people, four adults and an infant, were sent to hospital.

Members of the Norfolk County Fire Department extricated the driver and passenger from the pickup, who were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two adults and a young infant, who were in the other truck at the time, were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police have charged the driver of the pickup truck with failing to stop at a red light.

Queensway East was closed for about two hours on Sunday as police investigated and the vehicles were removed from the roadway.