Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal pedestrian crash leads to traffic delays in southwest London

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2020 7:59 am
Updated March 2, 2020 8:39 am
Monday's crash forced police to close a major artery in southwest London during the morning commute.
Monday's crash forced police to close a major artery in southwest London during the morning commute. Google Maps

London police were forced to close a major artery on Monday following an early morning fatal.

Police told Global News that at around 2:20 a.m. Monday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the city’s southwest end.

READ MORE: OPP confirms past use of controversial Clearview AI technology

They added that a male pedestrian had suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been revealed and police say they are working to notify next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation into the crash led police to close Wharncliffe Road between Wonderland Road and Bradley Avenue.

The closure lingered into Monday’s morning commute, leading to delays for those travelling in southwest London. The roadway reopened at around 7:45 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionLondon PolicePedestrian StruckVehicleWonderland Roadwharncliffe roadsouthwest londonBradley Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.