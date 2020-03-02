Fatal pedestrian crash leads to traffic delays in southwest London

Send this page to someone via email

London police were forced to close a major artery on Monday following an early morning fatal.

Police told Global News that at around 2:20 a.m. Monday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the city’s southwest end.

They added that a male pedestrian had suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been revealed and police say they are working to notify next of kin.

Update: Collision at Wharncliffe Rd and Wonderland Rd has been cleared. The intersection is now open @lpsmedia. #ldnont — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) March 2, 2020

An investigation into the crash led police to close Wharncliffe Road between Wonderland Road and Bradley Avenue.

The closure lingered into Monday’s morning commute, leading to delays for those travelling in southwest London. The roadway reopened at around 7:45 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.