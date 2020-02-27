Hamilton woman in hospital after airborne car sheared in half by truck near Brantford: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Hamilton woman was taken to hospital after being ejected from her vehicle in a head-on collision on Highway 403 in Brantford during the evening commute on Wednesday night, according to Brant County OPP.

Const. Ken Johnston said in a video posted to Twitter that the woman “was travelling eastbound on Highway 403 when (her car) crossed over the median, striking the guardrail on the westbound side, going airborne on the westbound side, directly into the path of a westbound transport truck.”

He released on a video from the scene where he says a “head-on collision has ripped a car in half and ejected the driver, ultimately sending the driver to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.”

Head-on collision rips car in half and ejects driver. #Hwy403 westbound, west of Garden Avenue is closed for investigation. Driver taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Updates to follow. @BrantfordFire @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP^es https://t.co/AirjB91Vum — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 27, 2020

The driver of the transport truck was transported to hospital for precautionary measures.

The incident occurred on Highway 403 between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue at around 5:50 p.m.

It left the roadway closed for several hours.

The OPP West Region says it has handled 194 collisions since 6 p.m. on Wednesday night as the province was hit by some heavy snowfall. On a normal night, OPP says it handles around 20.

The OPP West Region polices a good portion of the small towns and communities in southwestern Ontario as well as the 400-series highways in larger communities.