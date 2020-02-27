Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton woman in hospital after airborne car sheared in half by truck near Brantford: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:30 am
Updated February 27, 2020 11:38 am
The vehicle was left in two pieces.
The vehicle was left in two pieces. @OPP_WR / Twitter

A 20-year-old Hamilton woman was taken to hospital after being ejected from her vehicle in a head-on collision on Highway 403 in Brantford during the evening commute on Wednesday night, according to Brant County OPP.

Const. Ken Johnston said in a video posted to Twitter that the woman “was travelling eastbound on Highway 403 when (her car) crossed over the median, striking the guardrail on the westbound side, going airborne on the westbound side, directly into the path of a westbound transport truck.”

READ MORE: 1 dead after late-night crash on Hwy. 403 in Ancaster

He released on a video from the scene where he says a “head-on collision has ripped a car in half and ejected the driver, ultimately sending the driver to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the transport truck was transported to hospital for precautionary measures.

The incident occurred on Highway 403 between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue at around 5:50 p.m.

It left the roadway closed for several hours.

READ MORE: Dump truck hits overpass, closing lanes on Hwy. 403 near Burlington for hours

The OPP West Region says it has handled 194 collisions since 6 p.m. on Wednesday night as the province was hit by some heavy snowfall. On a normal night, OPP says it handles around 20.

The OPP West Region polices a good portion of the small towns and communities in southwestern Ontario as well as the 400-series highways in larger communities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
highway 403Garden Avenue BrantfordHamilton woman injuredHighway 403 BrantfordHighway 403 Brantford Hamilton woman injuredHighway 403 Garden AvenueHighway 403 Wayne Gretzky ParkwayWayne Gretzky Parkway Brantford
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.