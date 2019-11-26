1 dead after late-night crash on Hwy. 403 in Ancaster

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and two other people were sent to hospital after a head-on crash in Ancaster late Monday night, according to Hamilton paramedics.

Paramedics say they were called out around 11:30 p.m. for a two-car crash on Highway 403 eastbound at Highway 52.

A man in his 50s died at the scene, while a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old woman was also sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

OPP and Hamilton firefighters on scene after a head-on crash on Highway 403. Andrew Collins

Ontario Provincial Police reopened the highway just before 5 a.m. but have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second fatal crash in Ancaster in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a crash on Fiddler’s Green Road between Book Road and Butter Road West around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was in a Honda Civic travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and hit a GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on Fiddler’s Green Road.