Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after late-night crash on Hwy. 403 in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 8:01 am
Updated November 26, 2019 8:34 am
One person died on scene after a head-on crash in Ancasater Nov 25, 2019.
One person died on scene after a head-on crash in Ancasater Nov 25, 2019. Andrew Collins

One man is dead and two other people were sent to hospital after a head-on crash in Ancaster late Monday night, according to Hamilton paramedics.

Paramedics say they were called out around 11:30 p.m. for a two-car crash on Highway 403 eastbound at Highway 52.

READ MORE: 1 dead in head-on crash in Ancaster

A man in his 50s died at the scene, while a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old woman was also sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

OPP and Hamilton firefighters on scene after a head-on crash on Highway 403.
OPP and Hamilton firefighters on scene after a head-on crash on Highway 403. Andrew Collins

Ontario Provincial Police reopened the highway just before 5 a.m. but have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hamilton driver connected to fatal King Street hit-and-run turns himself in: police

This is the second fatal crash in Ancaster in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a crash on Fiddler’s Green Road between Book Road and Butter Road West around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was in a Honda Civic travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and hit a GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on Fiddler’s Green Road.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPHamiltonOntario Provincial PoliceAncasterhighway 403Hamilton ParamedicsHamilton EMSHighway 52fatal crash on highway 403head-on crash on highway 403highway 52 crashhighway 52 head-on crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.