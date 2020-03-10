Menu

2020 TED conference in Vancouver postponed due to coronavirus concerns

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 12:52 am
Updated March 10, 2020 12:54 am
The TED logo seen at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
The TED logo seen at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Marla Aufmuth / TED

Vancouver’s upcoming TED Conference has been postponed amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The high-profile event was originally scheduled for April 20 to 24 but was pushed to July 20 to 26.

“Our top priority has been the health of attendees,” said TED spokesperson Erin Allweiss in an email on Monday.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. announces Canada’s first coronavirus death

Allweiss said the organization decided last week that it would either postpone the event or hold it virtually and put the options to attendees.

“We asked the community to weigh in and the large majority opted to postpone and gather at the end of July,” she said.

Important advice from B.C.’s top doctor for those with coronavirus symptoms
Important advice from B.C.’s top doctor for those with coronavirus symptoms

The TED Conference, which stands for Technology Entertainment and Design, moved to Vancouver for its 30th anniversary in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus can spread on public transit. Here’s what commuters need to know

The five-day event is expected to draw about 1,000 people who shell out $10,000 or more for access to the speaker series and associated events, according to the conference’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
