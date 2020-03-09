1 in custody after cannabis seized from illegal Peterborough dispensary, police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken into custody Monday after Peterborough police raided what they call an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Police say as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the its Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a Charlotte Street business that was allegedly operating as a marijuana dispensary which was not licensed.

Police did not name the business.

As a result, police seized a “large quantity” of cannabis and edibles.

No other details have been provided.

A legal pot store is expected to open in Peterborough on George Street this spring.

More to come…

