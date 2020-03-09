Menu

Crime

1 in custody after cannabis seized from illegal Peterborough dispensary, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 5:01 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 5:07 pm
Cannabis on display is seen during a media tour of a cannabis store. Peterborough Police raided a business which they allege is illegally selling marijuana and edibles.
Cannabis on display is seen during a media tour of a cannabis store. Peterborough Police raided a business which they allege is illegally selling marijuana and edibles. THE CANADIAN PRESS

One person was taken into custody Monday after Peterborough police raided what they call an illegal marijuana dispensary.

READ MORE: Peterborough city council votes to give police all of provincial cannabis funds

Police say as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the its Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a Charlotte Street business that was allegedly operating as a marijuana dispensary which was not licensed.

Police did not name the business.

As a result, police seized a “large quantity” of cannabis and edibles.

No other details have been provided.

A legal pot store is expected to open in Peterborough on George Street this spring.

More to come

Legal pot shops contributing to job creation
