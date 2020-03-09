Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers joust with Golden Knights with first place on the line

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 9, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 2:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers will be in a first place showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Knights have a two-point lead on the Oilers atop the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a game in hand.

“We’re a very confident team, very excited. It’s a great position to be in,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“We didn’t get here by accident. We got here by hard work and playing within our details. It’s not a place where we’re complacent. We want to push for more.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl named NHL 3rd star for the week

The Oilers have won four of their last five, but have been badly outshot in three of the four wins.

“There have a been couple of games where the shots have been abnormal, but the chances have been similar. Last game, that wasn’t the case. There were too many chances with the shots,” head coach Dave Tippett said, singling out Saturday’s 4-1 win over Columbus where the Blue Jackets outshot the Oilers 46-24.

“We didn’t check very well, and we didn’t manage the puck very well,” Tippett said. “When you do that, you spend too much time in your own end.”

READ MORE: Mikko Koskinen brilliant again in Edmonton Oilers victory over Columbus

After Connor McDavid wasn’t seen at the morning skate, Tippett said the star captain hadn’t been feeling well over the last few days.

“I think he’ll play. I’m hoping he’ll play, but we’ll see how it goes,” Tippett said.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Ennis – Draisaital – Yamamato

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Kassian

Athanasiou – Sheahan – Archibald

Khaira – Haas – Chiasson

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

Russell – Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Golden Knights on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

