Winnipeg Jets owner says best to stay home if you’re feeling sick during coronavirus spread

The owners of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose say while they love to see full houses at their games, if fans are feeling sick, it’s best they stay home.

A statement issued by True North Sports & Entertainment Monday says that while staff are cleaning and disinfecting their facilities more frequently due to the spread of COVID-19, it’s still best if sick patrons stay away.

“With the health and safety of our patrons and employees in all our venues as a top priority, we are following the advice and best practices provided by Manitoba Health,” reads the statement.

“Increased disinfection measures and more frequent cleaning during events have been implemented. Staff who are feeling ill have been directed to stay home and we respectfully suggest that patrons who are ill also help reduce the spread of illness by staying home.”

There have been no presumed or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, but in Canada there have been 71 presumed and confirmed cases as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson for True North said there are currently no plans to cancel any events at Bell MTS Place, the Bell MTS Iceplex or the Burton Cummings Theatre.

This comes on the heels of reports from media that the NHL is planning to implement restrictions to players for reporters, including no reporters allowed in locker rooms or one-on-one interviews due to the virus.

NHL commissioner Garry Bettman told NHL.com the league is looking at every contingency.

“We’re considering every conceivable option that may be because what’s happening is evolving not only on a day-to-day basis in terms of us staying on top of developments, but it’s almost hour to hour,” Bettman said.

“We are considering — no formal announcement. Some clubs may be focusing on this on their own, but as you all know the locker room is a very intimate environment and players are not always fully clothed and it may be best to have media accessibility at a podium for everybody’s health and safety, not just the players’, but [the media’s].”

The Jets’ Nathan Beaulieu said Monday he’s not all that concerned at the moment.

“You can’t worry about what you can’t control.” Tweet This

Head coach Paul Maurice said the team has strict cleaning protocols, especially when illness breaks out among the team.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade