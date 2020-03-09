Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg Jets owner says best to stay home if you’re feeling sick during coronavirus spread

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:34 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 2:12 pm
True North Sports and Entertainment boost protective measures amid COVID-19 fears
True North Sports and Entertainment's Kevin Donnelly talks about measures being taken at Bell MTS Place over fear of the spread of novel coronavirus.

The owners of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose say while they love to see full houses at their games, if fans are feeling sick, it’s best they stay home.

A statement issued by True North Sports & Entertainment Monday says that while staff are cleaning and disinfecting their facilities more frequently due to the spread of COVID-19, it’s still best if sick patrons stay away.

“With the health and safety of our patrons and employees in all our venues as a top priority, we are following the advice and best practices provided by Manitoba Health,” reads the statement.

READ MORE: Feds leading bulk buy of personal protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak, PM says

“Increased disinfection measures and more frequent cleaning during events have been implemented. Staff who are feeling ill have been directed to stay home and we respectfully suggest that patrons who are ill also help reduce the spread of illness by staying home.”

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no presumed or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, but in Canada there have been 71 presumed and confirmed cases as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson for True North said there are currently no plans to cancel any events at Bell MTS Place, the Bell MTS Iceplex or the Burton Cummings Theatre.

This comes on the heels of reports from media that the NHL is planning to implement restrictions to players for reporters, including no reporters allowed in locker rooms or one-on-one interviews due to the virus.

READ MORE: Officials urge Canadians to ‘avoid all cruise ship travel’ over COVID-19 risk

NHL commissioner Garry Bettman told NHL.com the league is looking at every contingency.

“We’re considering every conceivable option that may be because what’s happening is evolving not only on a day-to-day basis in terms of us staying on top of developments, but it’s almost hour to hour,” Bettman said.

“We are considering — no formal announcement. Some clubs may be focusing on this on their own, but as you all know the locker room is a very intimate environment and players are not always fully clothed and it may be best to have media accessibility at a podium for everybody’s health and safety, not just the players’, but [the media’s].”

The Jets’ Nathan Beaulieu said Monday he’s not all that concerned at the moment.

“You can’t worry about what you can’t control.”

Tweet This

Head coach Paul Maurice said the team has strict cleaning protocols, especially when illness breaks out among the team.

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from Brittany Greenslade

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsCoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19NHL coronavirusCoronavirus in Winnipegis the winnipeg jets cancelling games because of coronavirusis true north cancelling events due to coronaviruswinnipeg jets coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.