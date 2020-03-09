New Brunswick set for snow, freezing rain on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set for a mixture of snow and freezing rain on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, except for the coast along the Bay of Fundy, forecasting prolonged periods of snow and freezing rain.

New Brunswick is already seeing snow over central and northern New Brunswick but it is expected to taper off this afternoon before intensifying early Tuesday morning.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres are forecast for the central and northern areas of the province, shrinking to five centimetres in the south.

A prolonged period of freezing rain is also possible for parts of southern and central New Brunswick.

The Saint John River Valley is expected to receive the majority of the rain on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.