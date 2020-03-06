Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

8 people jumped off diving tower in support of low-income youth in Saint John

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:20 pm
The Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John hosted the second Walk the Plank event.
The Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John hosted the second Walk the Plank event. Travis Fortnum / Global News

For the second year in a row, the Canada Games Aquatic centre played host to the Walk the Plank fundraiser in support of Positive Recreation Opportunities for (P.R.O.) Kids — a Saint John based charity that helps low-income youth participate in recreation programs.

The event challenges Saint Johners to nominate a coworker, fundraise and subsequently take a leap off the pool’s diving tower.

READ MORE: Saint John Newcomers Centre simplifying tax season for immigrants

This year saw eight people take the plunge, including Police Constable Duane Squires, rugby player Chris Barry, Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Public Places Tim O’Reilly, Commissioner of Transportation and Environment Services Mike Hugenholtz and city councillor David Hickey- who entered the pool in a dress shirt, tie and suit jacket.

Saint John Councillor for Ward 3, David Hickey took the plunge in business atire.
Saint John Councillor for Ward 3, David Hickey took the plunge in business atire. Travis Fortnum / Global News

“It was a lot of fun,” says Hickey.

Story continues below advertisement

“The jacket was a little heavy once in the water, so if anyone knows a good dry cleaner I’m gonna need some help on it.”

This year’s Walk the Plank event raised a total of $4,700 for P.R.O. Kids – swimming past their goal of $3,000.

Walk the Plank 2020 raise $4,700 for P.R.O Kids.
Walk the Plank 2020 raise $4,700 for P.R.O Kids. Travis Fortnum / Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnCanada Games Aquatic CentreRecreation Opportunities for (P.R.O.) KidsWalk the Plank
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.