8 people jumped off diving tower in support of low-income youth in Saint John

For the second year in a row, the Canada Games Aquatic centre played host to the Walk the Plank fundraiser in support of Positive Recreation Opportunities for (P.R.O.) Kids — a Saint John based charity that helps low-income youth participate in recreation programs.

The event challenges Saint Johners to nominate a coworker, fundraise and subsequently take a leap off the pool’s diving tower.

This year saw eight people take the plunge, including Police Constable Duane Squires, rugby player Chris Barry, Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Public Places Tim O’Reilly, Commissioner of Transportation and Environment Services Mike Hugenholtz and city councillor David Hickey- who entered the pool in a dress shirt, tie and suit jacket.

Saint John Councillor for Ward 3, David Hickey took the plunge in business atire. Travis Fortnum / Global News

“It was a lot of fun,” says Hickey.

“The jacket was a little heavy once in the water, so if anyone knows a good dry cleaner I’m gonna need some help on it.”

This year’s Walk the Plank event raised a total of $4,700 for P.R.O. Kids – swimming past their goal of $3,000.

Walk the Plank 2020 raise $4,700 for P.R.O Kids. Travis Fortnum / Global News