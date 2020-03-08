‘Getting closer to home’: Edmonton seniors have growing concerns over the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Members with the North West Edmonton Seniors Society spent Sunday watching curling finals. The group often hosts activities, but as more presumptive COVID-19 cases are reported in Alberta, president Dale Conrad is wondering how much longer those will last.

“It’s definitely a concern. It seems to be getting closer to home all the time,” Conrad said. Tweet This

“We have a group that goes around singing to all the seniors, we have different games, different activities and card playing and so on, people need to be very aware of keeping your hands washed.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases in Alberta and B.C. are linked. What does that mean for further spread?

Senior Florence Meronowich is part of the singing group. She says they haven’t stopped visiting seniors homes, but have made changes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We quit shaking hands, and hugging, and all of the things you do with old people who are sitting in a wheelchair, or come up to us and thank us for performing. That’s not nice, but we have to do that,” Meronowich said.

“I have dry skin from washing my hands so many times and using sanitizer, as well.” Tweet This

It’s a good move. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on their website the elderly are at a high risk, along with people with diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease.

READ MORE: 2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta: 1 in Calgary, 1 in Edmonton

“We have been mindful that long-term care facilities have been an area of particular risk, residents in those facilities would be at a high risk for complications and severe outcomes,” chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Sunday.

Currently, Alberta health officials have not made recommendations for seniors to stay indoors and away from crowds.

Still, many are worried.

“I find I’m a little reluctant to go to places I’m not familiar with… It’s a little scary, I know lots of people just recover, but you don’t know,” senior Joan Hutton said.

Story continues below advertisement

Conrad said the society is having a board meeting Monday, and will discuss how to move forward with upcoming activities.

“[We are going to] make sure we are ahead of the game,” Conrad said.