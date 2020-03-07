Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Coronavirus: Uber says drivers diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive compensation

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 7, 2020 7:31 pm
What you need to know about air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH: What you need to know about air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak

Uber Technologies Inc said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What if your employer asks you to self-quarantine?

The company has already started compensating drivers in some markets and is planning to implement the same benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide, it said in a statement.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health minister stresses importance of combating COVID-19 misinformation
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health minister stresses importance of combating COVID-19 misinformation

Bloomberg earlier reported Uber’s move to pay drivers exposed to the coronavirus in the United States, and said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.

Uber has repeatedly said that its drivers are properly classified as contractors.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons removing Roll Up The Rim cups amid coronavirus fears

By classifying contractors as employees, technology companies like Uber, DoorDash and Postmates Inc would be subject to labor laws that require higher pay and other benefits, such as medical insurance.

Story continues below advertisement
Who to contact if you have COVID-19 symptoms
Who to contact if you have COVID-19 symptoms
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusUberCOVID-19Uber DriversCoronavirus Business Impactcovid-19 uberdeliveries coronavirusride share apps coronavirusuber coronavirusuber driver compensatiouber quarantine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.